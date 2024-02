Asian Hotels (East) consolidated net profit declines 65.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 24.20% to Rs 32.18 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (East) declined 65.14% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 24.20% to Rs 32.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.32.1825.9133.1027.793.267.632.346.711.755.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel