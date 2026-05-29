Asian Hotels (North) consolidated net profit declines 82.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 102.91 crore

Net profit of Asian Hotels (North) declined 82.03% to Rs 31.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 102.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 102.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 187.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 341.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.