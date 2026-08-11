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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Hotels (North) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 77.63 crore

Net Loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 77.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales77.6370.29 10 OPM %17.4721.13 -PBDT-0.18-3.39 95 PBT-4.73-8.20 42 NP-3.54-13.55 74

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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