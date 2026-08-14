Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit rises 76.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.44% to Rs 97.71 croreNet profit of Asian Hotels (West) rose 76.73% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 97.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales97.7189.28 9 OPM %40.3238.03 -PBDT31.1522.28 40 PBT20.5011.29 82 NP14.288.08 77
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