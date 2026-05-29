Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 69.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 9228.46 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints rose 69.35% to Rs 1172.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 692.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 9228.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8329.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.95% to Rs 4325.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3667.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 35516.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33797.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.