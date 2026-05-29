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Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 69.35% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:18 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 9228.46 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints rose 69.35% to Rs 1172.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 692.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 9228.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8329.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.95% to Rs 4325.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3667.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 35516.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33797.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9228.468329.59 11 35516.3733797.36 5 OPM %19.3617.24 -18.8517.77 - PBDT1924.101506.31 28 7389.906492.51 14 PBT1614.121205.21 34 6161.055466.17 13 NP1172.12692.13 69 4325.353667.23 18

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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