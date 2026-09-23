Asian Paints Ltd has lost 6.03% over last one month compared to 5.73% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.52% drop in the SENSEX

Asian Paints Ltd rose 1.17% today to trade at Rs 2472.9. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.48% to quote at 61284.06. The index is down 5.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd increased 0.61% and Titan Company Ltd added 0.49% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 1.38 % over last one year compared to the 9.08% fall in benchmark SENSEX.