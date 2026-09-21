Asian Paints Ltd has lost 6.97% over last one month compared to 6.83% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.88% drop in the SENSEX

Asian Paints Ltd gained 2.13% today to trade at Rs 2456.25. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.95% to quote at 60819.64. The index is down 6.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd increased 1.44% and Titan Company Ltd added 1.13% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 0.54 % over last one year compared to the 9.79% fall in benchmark SENSEX.