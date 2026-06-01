Asian Paints Ltd Surges 3.11%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.32%

Asian Paints Ltd has added 12.71% over last one month compared to 1.1% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.22% drop in the SENSEX

Asian Paints Ltd gained 3.11% today to trade at Rs 2755.2. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.32% to quote at 58448.61. The index is down 1.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd increased 1.32% and Berger Paints India Ltd added 1% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 0.87 % over last one year compared to the 7.67% fall in benchmark SENSEX.