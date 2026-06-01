Asian Petroproducts & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 68.24% to Rs 10.01 crore

Net profit of Asian Petroproducts & Exports reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.24% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.99% to Rs 67.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.