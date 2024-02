Asian Star Company consolidated net profit rises 35.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 14.51% to Rs 690.96 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company rose 35.56% to Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 14.51% to Rs 690.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 808.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.690.96808.263.963.6227.9021.4324.9718.2418.0313.30

