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Asian Star Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.68% to Rs 745.97 crore

Net Loss of Asian Star Company reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.68% to Rs 745.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 854.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.41% to Rs 40.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.49% to Rs 2882.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2955.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales745.97854.31 -13 2882.012955.75 -2 OPM %0.750.54 -2.212.74 - PBDT1.80-3.22 LP 59.6367.74 -12 PBT-0.60-5.07 88 49.9856.70 -12 NP-0.40-4.48 91 40.4243.19 -6

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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