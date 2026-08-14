Asian Tea & Exports consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.95% to Rs 10.70 crore

Net profit of Asian Tea & Exports declined 85.71% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.95% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.7013.710.931.600.160.370.090.290.040.28

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