Asirvad Microfinance reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.73 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 378.14 crore

Net profit of Asirvad Microfinance reported to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 268.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 378.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 373.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.378.14373.8151.30-65.9944.74-420.3327.70-437.2720.73-268.61

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