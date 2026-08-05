ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 28.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.38% to Rs 1358.11 croreNet profit of ASK Automotive rose 28.83% to Rs 85.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.38% to Rs 1358.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 891.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1358.11891.29 52 OPM %11.6513.42 -PBDT145.39113.63 28 PBT112.2587.18 29 NP85.1266.07 29
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