ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 72.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.75% to Rs 198.82 croreNet profit of ASM Technologies rose 72.25% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.75% to Rs 198.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales198.82122.92 62 OPM %23.1320.89 -PBDT44.0424.29 81 PBT39.0121.38 82 NP26.8215.57 72
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