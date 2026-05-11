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ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 9.19% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 135.12 crore

Net profit of ASM Technologies rose 9.19% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 135.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 131.64% to Rs 60.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 83.00% to Rs 528.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales135.12114.51 18 528.52288.81 83 OPM %18.4922.19 -19.0216.34 - PBDT26.0924.03 9 99.7044.24 125 PBT22.4021.60 4 85.7334.38 149 NP16.7615.35 9 60.7626.23 132

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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