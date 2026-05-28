Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 165.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 165.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 46.06% to Rs 130.30 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 165.93% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.06% to Rs 130.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.43% to Rs 13.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.17% to Rs 417.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 335.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales130.3089.21 46 417.15335.96 24 OPM %7.014.17 -4.225.62 - PBDT10.183.31 208 16.0421.13 -24 PBT8.712.05 325 10.3916.10 -35 NP6.012.26 166 13.1614.53 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 221.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 33.89% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story