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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aspinwall & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aspinwall & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.76% to Rs 113.18 crore

Net Loss of Aspinwall & Company reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.76% to Rs 113.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales113.1890.00 26 OPM %0.96-1.98 -PBDT0.96-2.65 LP PBT-0.54-3.97 86 NP-0.70-3.27 79

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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