Aspinwall & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.76% to Rs 113.18 crore

Net Loss of Aspinwall & Company reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.76% to Rs 113.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.113.1890.000.96-1.980.96-2.65-0.54-3.97-0.70-3.27

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