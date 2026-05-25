Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 6.52 crore

Net loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.58% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.55% to Rs 24.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.