Sales decline 20.82% to Rs 3.46 crore

Net loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 20.82% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.464.37-10.6918.54-0.360.83-0.740.44-0.740.44

