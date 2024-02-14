Sales decline 20.82% to Rs 3.46 croreNet loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 20.82% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.464.37 -21 OPM %-10.6918.54 -PBDT-0.360.83 PL PBT-0.740.44 PL NP-0.740.44 PL
