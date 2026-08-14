Assam Entrade consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 101.23% to Rs 3.26 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade declined 16.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 101.23% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.261.623.0726.540.560.640.550.630.400.48

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