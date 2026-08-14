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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Assam Entrade consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Assam Entrade consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Sales rise 101.23% to Rs 3.26 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade declined 16.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 101.23% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.261.62 101 OPM %3.0726.54 -PBDT0.560.64 -13 PBT0.550.63 -13 NP0.400.48 -17

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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