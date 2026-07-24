Associated Alcohols & Breweries consolidated net profit declines 24.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 280.86 croreNet profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries declined 24.61% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 280.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 266.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales280.86266.69 5 OPM %10.6313.92 -PBDT31.1237.37 -17 PBT24.0531.77 -24 NP17.8323.65 -25
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