Associated Alcohols & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 5.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.64% to Rs 238.50 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 5.29% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 238.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.63% to Rs 88.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 1019.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1075.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.