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Associated Alcohols & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 5.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.64% to Rs 238.50 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 5.29% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 238.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.63% to Rs 88.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 1019.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1075.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales238.50242.48 -2 1019.401075.90 -5 OPM %16.9014.63 -14.0211.90 - PBDT39.0034.89 12 142.75127.05 12 PBT32.4329.81 9 118.27109.61 8 NP23.5022.32 5 88.4581.42 9

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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