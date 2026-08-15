Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 43.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.27% to Rs 9.06 croreNet profit of Associated Ceramics declined 43.84% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.27% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.0612.81 -29 OPM %13.8013.19 -PBDT1.241.80 -31 PBT0.540.98 -45 NP0.410.73 -44
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