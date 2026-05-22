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Associated Finman standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Associated Finman rose 171.43% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 153.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.110 0 0.380.15 153 OPM %-272.730 --81.580 - PBDT0.260.09 189 0.540.11 391 PBT0.260.09 189 0.540.11 391 NP0.190.07 171 0.400.08 400

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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