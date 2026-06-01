Astal Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 180.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 471.15% to Rs 134.05 crore

Net profit of Astal Laboratories rose 180.29% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 471.15% to Rs 134.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.73% to Rs 14.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 287.87% to Rs 249.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.