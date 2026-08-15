Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 77.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Astal Laboratories standalone net profit rises 77.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:49 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 55.98% to Rs 39.51 crore

Net profit of Astal Laboratories rose 77.51% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.98% to Rs 39.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.5125.33 56 OPM %13.7712.48 -PBDT5.142.92 76 PBT4.962.80 77 NP3.712.09 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 5.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Bansisons Tea Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

Next Story