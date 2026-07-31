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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales decline 8.26% to Rs 83.56 crore

Net Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 18.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 33.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.26% to Rs 83.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales83.5691.08 -8 OPM %-0.80-12.07 -PBDT-7.67-21.52 64 PBT-18.74-33.02 43 NP-18.72-33.04 43

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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