Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.70% to Rs 158.62 crore

Net Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.70% to Rs 158.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 80.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 134.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.53% to Rs 448.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 381.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales158.62119.53 33 448.15381.30 18 OPM %5.774.63 --1.01-17.36 - PBDT3.87-4.08 LP -33.99-97.27 65 PBT-7.90-15.66 50 -78.91-140.99 44 NP-7.76-16.09 52 -80.92-134.75 40

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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