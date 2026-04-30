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Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 77.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 1182.38 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare rose 77.39% to Rs 140.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 1182.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1000.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.78% to Rs 388.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5377.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.20% to Rs 4643.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4138.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1182.381000.34 18 4643.224138.46 12 OPM %18.9518.20 -18.6118.02 - PBDT230.26180.91 27 866.65770.04 13 PBT163.02116.96 39 602.40521.20 16 NP140.1779.02 77 388.145377.83 -93

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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