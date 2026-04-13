Aster DM invests Rs 96 cr for expansion of 'Women & Children' facility at Whitefield hospital

Aster DM Healthcare has invested Rs. 96 crore towards the expansion of its Women & Children facility at Aster Whitefield Hospital, building on over a decade of years of trusted healthcare service in Bengaluru. With this expansion, Aster Whitefield's bed capacity will increase from 380 to 539 beds.

The dedicated 159-bed Aster Women & Children facility will feature specialised maternity care from the preconception stage to the birth of the baby. The facility also will offer a range of services such as water birthing, advanced laparoscopic gynaecology services, a child development centre, foetal medicine and surgery unit, a level 3A NICU, fertility centre, neonatal & pediatric surgical services and a pediatric intensive care unit as well as high dependency unit (HDU).