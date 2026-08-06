Aster DM Quality Care consolidated net profit declines 81.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.60% to Rs 1310.68 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Quality Care declined 81.22% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 1310.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1077.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1310.681077.8719.5318.71261.75204.05192.46140.8316.0685.52

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