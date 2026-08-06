Aster DM Quality Care consolidated net profit declines 81.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.60% to Rs 1310.68 croreNet profit of Aster DM Quality Care declined 81.22% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 1310.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1077.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1310.681077.87 22 OPM %19.5318.71 -PBDT261.75204.05 28 PBT192.46140.83 37 NP16.0685.52 -81
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