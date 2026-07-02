ASTERDM commences operations on completion of merger with Quality Care India

Aster DM Quality Care today commenced operations following the successful completion of the merger between Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India (QCIL), bringing together four trusted healthcare brands - Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH.

More than the combination of two leading healthcare organisations, the merger creates a stronger platform with a shared purpose: expanding access to world-class healthcare by bringing specialist expertise, advanced treatment and cutting-edge medical technology closer to patients across India.

In the new combined entity Dr. Azad Moopen will continue as Executive Chairman and Varun Khanna will lead the business as Managing Director and Group CEO.