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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astra Microwave Products jumps after securing Rs 2,205-crore HAL order

Astra Microwave Products jumps after securing Rs 2,205-crore HAL order

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Astra Microwave Products surged 12.09% to Rs 1,933.95 after the company said it had secured an order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for the procurement of critical systems for the Uttam Radar programme.

The company has received an order to supply 122 Advanced Array Assembly Units (AAAU) and 121 Interface Frames for the Uttam Radar. The order value of Rs 2,205.23 crore is inclusive of all applicable taxes and GST.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, awarded the domestic contract. The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of five years.

Astra Microwave Products is a defence electronics company. It reported a 44.23% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 105.98 crore on a 19.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 488.24 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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