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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astra Microwave Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2026.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 July 2026.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd surged 11.11% to Rs 1917 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27012 shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd spiked 8.73% to Rs 921. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53900 shares in the past one month.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd soared 8.69% to Rs 2200.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42894 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd advanced 8.31% to Rs 4545.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65456 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd jumped 7.99% to Rs 107.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54374 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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