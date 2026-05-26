Astra Microwave rises after Q4 PAT jumps 44% YoY to Rs 106 crore

Astra Microwave Products rose 5.65% to Rs 1,306.95 after the company reported a 44.23% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 105.98 crore on a 19.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 488.24 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax rallied 42.29% to Rs 141.04 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 99.12 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Total expense jumped 10.88% year on year to Rs 353.25 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 188.21 crore (up 1% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 58.06 crore (up 26.08% YoY) during the period under review.