Astra Microwave slips after Q1 PAT falls 24% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Astra Microwave Products declined 6.36% to Rs 1,722.85 after the company reported a 24.09% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.35 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 16.27 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations declined 11.55% YoY to Rs 176.66 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 25.34% YoY to Rs 15.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 21.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenditure declined 8.98% YoY to Rs 166.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 182.71 crore in Q1 FY26. Raw material consumed increased 3.91% YoY to Rs 136.90 crore, while employee expenses declined 0.55% to Rs 32.33 crore.