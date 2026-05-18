Astral consolidated net profit rises 18.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.21% to Rs 2088.50 crore

Net profit of Astral rose 18.80% to Rs 213.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 179.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 2088.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1681.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.08% to Rs 534.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 523.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.62% to Rs 6568.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5832.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.