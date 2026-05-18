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Astral consolidated net profit rises 18.80% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 24.21% to Rs 2088.50 crore

Net profit of Astral rose 18.80% to Rs 213.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 179.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 2088.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1681.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.08% to Rs 534.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 523.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.62% to Rs 6568.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5832.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2088.501681.40 24 6568.605832.40 13 OPM %18.3317.96 -16.1716.22 - PBDT376.70301.20 25 1044.80945.90 10 PBT302.70236.40 28 753.20702.50 7 NP213.00179.30 19 534.70523.80 2

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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