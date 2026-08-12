Astral consolidated net profit rises 48.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.93% to Rs 1578.00 croreNet profit of Astral rose 48.21% to Rs 120.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 81.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 1578.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1361.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1578.001361.20 16 OPM %14.6513.58 -PBDT238.20181.70 31 PBT162.80109.80 48 NP120.2081.10 48
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