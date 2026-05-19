Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astral Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TD Power Systems Ltd, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd and KEC International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2026.

TD Power Systems Ltd, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd and KEC International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2026.

Astral Ltd crashed 6.10% to Rs 1451.55 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27992 shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd tumbled 6.04% to Rs 1246.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 1041.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56751 shares in the past one month.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd shed 4.62% to Rs 77.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

KEC International Ltd fell 4.12% to Rs 467.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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