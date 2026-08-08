AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to market Enhertu for additional indication

AstraZeneca Pharma India announced that it has received nod from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Directorate General of Health Services, Gov of India, to import Enhertu (Trastuzumab Deruxtecan) for sale and distribution in India.

The approval is for an additional indication of the drug in the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

The approval covers Trastuzumab Deruxtecan Powder for Concentrate for Solution for Infusion 100 mg (ENHERTU) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have residual invasive disease following neoadjuvant Trastuzumab, with or without Pertuzumab, and taxane-based treatment.

The regulatory approval paves the way for the marketing of Enhertu in India for the specified additional indication, subject to receipt of related statutory approvals, if any.