AstraZeneca Pharma India said Bhavana Agrawal has resigned as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective at the close of business hours on 31 August 2026.

The company said Agrawal stepped down following her appointment to a regional role within the AstraZeneca Group.

Agrawal also ceases to be the company's Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) with effect from the close of business hours on August 31, 2026.

The company said there are no other material disclosures relating to her resignation. Agrawal does not hold any shares in AstraZeneca Pharma India, according to the filing.

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in four areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Rare Diseases. It operates in over 100 countries.