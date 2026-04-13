Astrazeneca Pharma India gets CDSCO approval for Acalabrutinib tablets

Astrazeneca Pharma India announced that it has received permission from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import for sale and distribution of Acalabrutinib tablets 100 mg (Brand name: Calquence).

Through this approval, Acalabrutinib tablets 100 mg in combination with venetoclax with or without obinutuzumab is indicated for the treatment of patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) /small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

This regulatory clearance paves the way for the commercial launch and availability of Calquence in the Indian market.

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in four areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Rare Diseases. It operates in over 100 countries.