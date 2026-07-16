AstraZeneca Pharma India gets CDSCO nod for additional Fasenra indication

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received nod from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Directorate General of Health Services, govt of India, to import Benralizumab solution for injection in pre-filled syringe for sale and distribution.

The approval is for an additional indication of Benralizumab 30 mg/ml solution for injection in a pre-filled syringe (brand name: Fasenra). The drug is now indicated for the treatment of patients aged 12 years and above with hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES) without an identifiable non-haematologic secondary cause.

The receipt of this permission paves the way for the marketing of Benralizumab 30 mg/ml solution for injection in a pre-filled syringe (brand name: Fasenra) in India for the specified additional indication, subject to receipt of related statutory approvals, if any.