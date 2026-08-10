Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit declines 32.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.73% to Rs 682.79 croreNet profit of Astrazeneca Pharma India declined 32.06% to Rs 37.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.73% to Rs 682.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 526.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales682.79526.31 30 OPM %7.1715.41 -PBDT56.2291.63 -39 PBT50.9975.06 -32 NP37.9355.83 -32
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