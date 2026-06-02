Astron Paper & Board Mill reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 92.05% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Astron Paper & Board Mill reported to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 92.05% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 56.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.10% to Rs 2.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.