ASX 200 falls for fourth straight week ahead of RBA decision

Persistent inflation has raised expectations of further interest-rate hikes after three increases earlier this year. Investors are also awaiting August inflation data, following a July reading that came in above expectations and remained higher than the RBAs 23% target range.
August employment data sent mixed signals. The unemployment rate rose to a near five-year high of 4.6%, although employment increased by more than expected.
Most sectors ended lower, led by technology, consumer services and logistics stocks. Mineral Resources fell 4.8%, PLS Group dropped 3.7%, REA Group declined 3.2%, and Xero lost 2.8%.
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