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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atal Realtech consolidated net profit rises 51.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Atal Realtech consolidated net profit rises 51.52% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 10.97 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech rose 51.52% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.9710.60 3 OPM %17.5910.47 -PBDT1.691.14 48 PBT1.340.89 51 NP1.000.66 52

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

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