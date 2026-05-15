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Atal Realtech consolidated net profit rises 528.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.79% to Rs 60.20 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech rose 528.57% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.79% to Rs 60.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.33% to Rs 6.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.40% to Rs 120.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.2043.69 38 120.0595.73 25 OPM %7.744.85 -9.307.96 - PBDT4.490.97 363 9.855.53 78 PBT4.170.67 522 8.754.73 85 NP3.080.49 529 6.493.54 83

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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