Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 59.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 59.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 13.10 crore

Net profit of Atam Valves declined 59.62% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.59% to Rs 2.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.83% to Rs 47.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.1014.71 -11 47.2960.50 -22 OPM %12.2122.50 -10.4316.46 - PBDT1.343.05 -56 3.909.15 -57 PBT1.192.87 -59 3.298.52 -61 NP0.862.13 -60 2.426.30 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uddhav Properties reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Active Clothing Co standalone net profit declines 0.61% in the March 2026 quarter

G-Tec Janix Education reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Steel Exchange India standalone net profit rises 159.87% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story