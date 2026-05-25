Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 59.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 13.10 crore

Net profit of Atam Valves declined 59.62% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.59% to Rs 2.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.83% to Rs 47.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.